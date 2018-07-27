Annual Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon near Louth raises over £3,200

The hot temperatures did not stop cyclists, walkers and runners of all ages take part in the 19th annual Emma Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon event held on Sunday.

In fact the nice weather brought out a big increase of participants - with around 170 taking part in the three separate cycling, walk and run events.

Thanks to this year’s fundraising events, a total of £3,255 has been raised to date - which again is more than what was raised this time last year.

The bikeathon took place at The Royal Oak Inn in Little Cawthorpe near Louth and is organised by Sutton on Sea couple Ruth and Tony Knowles.

Raising money for Ward 40, Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary, the event is also run in memory of Ruth and Tony’s daughter Emma-Jayne who received treatment there before she died from a brain tumour.

Ruth said the day was a highly successful one and also very busy.

She told the Leader: “The day was a complete success, it was just a shame that someone decided to turn around some of the yellow markers on the walk, which resulting in some people walking further than necessary on such a hot day.”

Ruth also wanted to say a big thank you to Adam Grist, YourMove in Sutton on Sea, and Huttoft Service Station for their support, alongside the marshalls, those who volunteered on the drinks stops, all the ladies on the sign-up and check in desks, as well at Tim and Linsey at The Royal Oak for hosting the event.

Final thanks go out to Ian Hart for pegging out the routes on the day and Steve Windsor for organising the 10K run, as well as the neurosurgeons at Hull Royal for coming along and showing their support.

Both Ruth and Tony hope to welcome back both old and new faces next year for their special 20th anniversary year, with the bikeathon taking place on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Annual Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon. EMN-180723-094441001

The walkers setting off.