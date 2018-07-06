Annual Grainthorpe tractor run

For those with an interest in old and modern tractors, the 15th annual Grainthorpe classic and modern tractor road run is being held this Sunday, (July 8).

The event is to help raise funds for village facilities at the playing fields and village hall in Grainthorpe.

The run will start at Appleby’s Ices in Conisholme, by kind permission of the Owen family at 10am.

Entries will be taken from 8am and will follow a scenic on and off road route to Grainthorpe playing fields.

Food and refreshments will be available from 12.30pm and organisers expect the tractors to arrive at around this time.

Entry and parking is all free.

There will also be a bouncy castle, ice creams and a display of vintage Marshall tractors.

Everyone is welcome to attend this upcoming event.