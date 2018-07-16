Annual Household Enquiry Forms to be sent out soon

From the end of July, local householders will receive an Annual Household Enquiry Form from East Lindsey District Council.

It is important that you respond to this form straight away by one of the options listed on your form. This is a legal requirement for all residents to respond as soon as possible.

ELDC’s Chief Executive and Electoral Registration Officer, Stuart Davy, said: “It is important that all residents respond to their Annual Household Enquiry Form, even if the details on the form do not need updating, you must respond to let us know that.

“Failure to respond to the form could result in an inability to vote in future elections or affect your credit rating score.”

The form can be completed online, by phone and text or forms can be returned to the Electoral Services Team, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Louth LN11 8UP.

Further information can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/annualcanvass.