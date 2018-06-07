Another award win for team Tilletts in Louth

Tilletts Clothing, which has shops based in Louth and Cleethorpes, were recently announced as the winners of the ‘Business Growth’ Award at the Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards.

The ‘One Size’ clothing company saw off remarkable competition from businesses all across Northern Lincolnshire securing the much sought after title.

Tilletts were presented the award by Craig Stephen, Operations Manager of ABP.

Melanie Tillett, Director of Tilletts Clothing is delighted with the company’s latest award win.

She said: “It’s great as a retailer to not only be recognised internationally but locally as well for our recent growth and success.

“We are truly honoured to receive this award.”

Established in 2000, in order to recognise the ‘best of the best’ in Northern Lincolnshire, the prestigious Business Awards have become infamous for their themes and Dinner Shows.

