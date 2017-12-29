Another drugs raid in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police carried out a drugs raid at a house in Mablethorpe this morning (Friday).
According to locals, the drugs warrant was executed at a property in Wellington Street before 8am today.
Kate Odlin, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant at Skegness, tweeted that two people had been taken into custody for drug-related offences following the raid.
She also tweeted a photograph of a damaged door at the property, alongside the caption: ‘Used our own key’.
This was the latest in a series of drugs raids in Mablethorpe, following similar incidents in the Victoria Road area in July and September this year.