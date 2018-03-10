Ants and Nats Group in Louth to host upcoming talks

The Louth and District Antiquarian and Naturalists Society are hosting two more talks that are coming up later this month.

The first is taking place on Tuesday, March 13 from 7.30-9pm at the Conoco Rooms above Louth Library.

This talk will be on ‘Liberty’s: Family, Firm and Fashion’ and is set to be given by Horace Liberty.

The talk will cover aspects of family history, social history and the decorative arts.

On Tuesday, March 20, at the same place and time, there will be a talk on: The Heneage Family and their Hainton Estate and will be given by Dave Start.

Mr Start will present a brief history of the Heneage family, its house and estates, including the results of recent survey work in Sixhills.

Cost for these talks are £1 for society members and £3 for the general public. Everyone is welcome to come along.