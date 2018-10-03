Appeal after £50 worth of food and drink stolen from Louth restaurant

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men who may be able to help officers with a theft investigation in Louth.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Two men attended the Asha Indian restaurant on Eastgate, Louth, on Saturday, September 22, before consuming £50 worth of food and alcohol.

Do you recognise these men? EMN-180310-152200001

“They then were reported to step outside for a cigarette but did not return to pay.”

If you recognise the men in these pictures or have information that could assist the investigation call 101 quoting reference 398 of September 22 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 398 of September 22 in the subject box.