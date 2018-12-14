Appeal after distraction burglary in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe may be able to help with an investigation into a distraction burglary in Louth.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The distraction burglary was carried out at a property in Spring Gardens in Louth on Friday, November 23.

“It was reported that a man knocked at the victim’s door and asked her for a carrier bag.

“The occupant went to fetch a bag and the offender followed her into the house and took her handbag.

“He then left the property with the bag.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 317 of November 23.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 317 of November 23 in the subject box, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.