Armed police attend Grimoldby incident

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a man in Grimoldby following a firearms deployment yesterday (Tuesday).

Last night, Lincolnshire ARV tweeted that they had “ended the day shift with a firearms deployment”.

The tweet continued: “The subject was safely negotiated out of a dwelling and arrested.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed today (Wednesday) that the incident had taken place in Grimoldby.

The spokesman said: “Incident 336 of December 18 refers to an incident at an address on Church Walk, Grimoldby.

“One man, aged 61, was arrested for criminal damage and assault. He remains in custody.”