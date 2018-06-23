Armistice event in Cleethorpes

To mark the special 100th anniversary of Armistice, The Cleethorpes Band is hosting a special one-off concert.

The concert will be held at Central Hall in Grimsby on Saturday, November 3.

Brian Harper, musical director of The Cleethorpes Band said it is an event not to be missed.

This event will provide the opportunity to hear and see music played with an 135-year-old cornet as well as listening to the iconic ‘Last Post’ live.

In addition, there will also be the chance to try some authentic wartime baking alongside seeing and hearing some associated narrative and old images.

The concert will start at 7.30pm sharp.

Tickets are now on sale. To purchase them, please call the Central Hall box office on: 01472 355025.

