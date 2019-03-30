Army cadets boosted by Lincolnshire builder

Lincolnshire-based housebuilder Chestnut Homes has donated £500 to Lincoln Army Cadets, which helped subsidise a trip to the Belgium battle fields last month.

48 cadets aged between 14 and 17 years old spent four days visiting notable points of interest in Belgium, including Flanders Field, Ypres, and Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery and Memorial.

Mike Lewis, 28, Company Sergeant Major for the cadets, said: “We were extremely grateful for Chestnuts Homes’ donation towards our trip.

“We have 160 cadets in the No 1 company from a real mixture of backgrounds, so it’s really important to us to be able to give the same experience to all of them.

“With the help of Chestnut Homes’ donation, funding from the MoD and fundraising we did, such as supermarket bag packing, what should have cost each cadet £190 for the trip ended up costing them £50 each – making it much more achievable for everyone.

“The trip was thought-provoking for all our cadets, who really enjoyed the experience.

“It gave them a real feel and understanding of the enormity of the war – especially as a lot of the soldiers would have been around their age.”

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We were very happy to be able to help the cadets with this donation.

“It’s very important to us to support local groups close to where we are building homes and give back to the communities.

“This was a particularly unusual request, but we’re thrilled that the cadets got so much out if it.”

Chestnut Homes is currently building a selection of homes at the LN6 development, off Westbrooke Road in Lincoln as well as in Alford, Boston, Dunholme, Coningsby and Louth.

