A group of teenagers accused of committing arson in Louth - causing thousands of pounds of damage to horse stables - have had their case discontinued in court.

The fire took place in Eastfield Road on July 24, causing £4,300 of damage.

The three youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to arson at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

The case was discontinued at the same court last Wednesday (December 13).