Attempted burglary in North Somercotes

Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at the Co-op store on Conisholme Road, North Somercotes, last month.

The incident happened in the early hours of February 13, but the CCTV appeal was only released today (Monday).

Do you recognise these people?

At 1.25am, three people tried to break-in via the back door and then also tried the front entrance. No entry was gained.

If you have any information, or if you recognise anyone in the images, contact Lincolnshire Police on one of the following ways:

• Via 101 quoting incident 189 of February 14.

• Via force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 189 of February 14 in the subject line.

• Via the charity Crime Stoppers by ringing anonymously on 0800 555 111.