Attempted theft from Manby Middlegate cash machine

Police are appealing for information after an attempted break into an ATM machine at the Co-op in Manby Middlegate yesterday (Thursday).

The attempt was made in the early hours of Thursday morning, between 00.45 and 01.30am.

Damage was caused, but it is not believed any cash was taken.

If you have any information that could help the investigating officers, call 101 and quote incident number 87 of January 24.

Anyone who has dash cam footage, or who may have witnessed the crime, is also being urged to make contact.