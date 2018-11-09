Award-winning blues band Catfish performing in Louth

Award-winning blues band Catfish are making a stop off in Louth to perform live at the Hoochie Coochie Club this Saturday (November 10).

The venue is based at Louth Hospital Social Club in High Holme Road.

Their set will kick off from 7.30pm.

The band have carved a reputation for themselves as an excellent live band with a phenomenal frontman in 23-year-old guitarist/vocalist Matt Long, who plays with a real passion for the blues.

This year they have played in Holland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Rhodes and Spain, and have a further three European tours already booked for 2019, along with an impressive set of dates all over the UK.

Catfish will be supported by The Shaw Thing, who entertained all at a club night back in June with their set of blues and classic rock.

Tickets are £12 in advance or £14 on the door.

To get hold of tickets, please visit: www.solid entertainments.com.

Or you can call: 01472 349222, and pick them up from off The Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street.

