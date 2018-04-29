Bank holiday family fun at the Ludborough steam railway

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway has a fun-packed Bank Holiday weekend for all the family on Sunday May 6 and Monday May 7.

Steam trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 3.45pm on both days.

There will be magic shows, falconry flying displays, Morris dancers, craft stalls, children’s games, tombola and much more in the field at Ludborough station.

A family day-rover ticket for two adults and up to four children costs £20 and you can ride on the train as much as you like.

For details, call 01507 363881 or visit www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.