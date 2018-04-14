Bank Holiday success for coastal businesses - despite the weather

A number of businesses in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea have reported an increase in footfall over the recent Bank Holiday weekend - despite the bad weather.

Owners of businesses in the Mablethorpe’s High Street were particularly busy.

Smantha Almey, from Samantha’s Coffee & Giftshop in Sutton on Sea, said she was very surprised her business had done so well over Easter .

She added it was the best Easter for takings since the business opened.

Gary Porter, from The Regency Cafe in Mablethorpe, said visitors preferred to be indoors during the wet weather.

He confirmed Easter Sunday was his busiest day since he started trading.

However, some businesses on Mablethorpe’s promenade saw a significant decline in footfall - with some calling the entire weekend a ‘washout’.

Bobby Baldwin, who runs the Snack Shack the North Promenade said: “For me, the Easter Bank Holiday was a total wash out.

“It was the worst Easter in the eight years that I have been here.”