Banned driver jailed after repeat offences in Louth

A repeat offender from Louth with a ‘total disregard for the law’ has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison after being caught drink-driving, and driving while disqualified.

Carl Adam Chappell, 31, of Bowers Avenue, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last Monday (May 21) where he pleaded guilty to the two offences.

Chappell pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Bolingbroke Road, Louth, on May 15 - despite being within the operational period of a driving ban due to previous similar offences.

For this offence, Chappell was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison due to the serious and repeated nature of the offence.

The court stated that his ‘total disregard for the law’ was taken into account for sentencing, adding that this was the sixth time Chappell had been convicted of this type of offence.

Chappell was handed an 18 month driving ban and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge for this offence.

He picked up a further six month driving ban after he also pleaded guilty to drink driving in New Lane, Louth, on May 20, with 83 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Chappell’s imprisonment comes just weeks after he last completed a custodial sentence for similar offences, having been sentenced to 22 weeks in prison at the same court in December last year.

Following Chappell’s conviction last week, Lincolnshire Police Sergeant Mike Templeman tweeted: “A male from Louth has just been convicted at court and received 18 weeks in prison for driving whilst disqualified and driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol after only just being released from prison for the same offences, meaning safer roads. Some people never learn!”

Sgt Templeman signed off his tweet with the hashtag ‘Fatal 4’, in reference to the four main causes of fatalities on the roads: motorists travelling at excessive speed; motorists who fail to wear a seatbelt; motorists who drink and drive; and motorists who use their mobile phone while driving.