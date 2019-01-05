Barbados? No, we’re all going to...Uzbekistan!

When it comes to catching some sun, it appears people in the Louth area are willing to travel that bit further.

While holidays to Spain, Egypt and The Canaries are still popular, it appears more unusual destinations are increasingly in demand.

According to staff at Louth’s Lincolnshire Co-Op Travel Branch, Vietnam and Cambodia are particularly popular.

But destinations such as Uzbekistan, Kyrgystan and Costa Rica are top of the list too.

And for people choosing to travel abroad, it seems that age is not a limiting factor.

Rachel Bilcliffe, Branch Manager, said: “We have a really broad range of ages booking with us from the 18-25 bracket, right through to customers in their 90’s!

“Children’s summer holidays are always popular and I’m sure will remain so. However, for those customers who are not restricted by the school holidays then May and September are the most popular months.

“Of course, this depends on where they are travelling to but we are always on hand to give advice on the best months to go to particular destinations to avoid the bad weather.”

Meanwhile, in nearby Horncastle, India is proving to be a popular destination for holidaymakers.

Staff say the popularity of India has continued to grow thanks to TV travel documentaries by stars like Joanna Lumley

Horncastle Travel Branch Manager Lisette Barnes said: “We’re pleased to have helped holidaymakers in the area have fun and make memories across the world, from discovering exciting destinations to revisiting favourites.”