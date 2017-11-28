Bassoonist to play in Louth

Talented bassoonist Catriona McDermid is set to perform a fascinating programme of British musical treasures in Louth in December.

She will be performing alongside pianist Jonathan Musgrave at The Salvation Army Hall in Church Street Louth on Thursday, December 7.

Catriona is a first class graduate from Lincoln College, Oxford and a Masters degree graduate from the Royal College of Music.

She is currently a Countess of Munster Musical Trust selected artist and has performed with many orchestras including as a concerto soloist.

Jonathan is a Royal College of Music first class degree and Masters with distinction graduate and now a Junior Fellow.

The concert is at 7.30pm and tickets will be available on the door.