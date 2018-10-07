BBC’s ‘Antiques Road Trip’ is coming to Louth

BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip will be heading to Louth next week, culminating in an auction at John Taylor’s Auction Rooms.

The antiques experts and their production crew will visit the auction rooms, near Kidgate, next Tuesday morning (October 9), with the auction itself taking place at 10am on the day.

The experts for this episode are Philip Serrell and Natasha Raskin-Sharp.

Between them, they have purchased 10 items which go to auction and they hope will bring them a profit.

James Laverack, auctioneer and director at John Taylor’s Auction Rooms, said: “We are very pleased that Antiques Road Trip has chosen John Taylors’ Woolmart Auction Rooms for the filming.

“The programme makers really liked the fact that we are a traditional auction establishment and not a warehouse on an industrial estate, and yet we embrace modern technology to achieve the best prices for our clients.

“In addition, we are situated in the heart of one of the country’s favourite and best preserved market towns.”

• The catalogue for the sale is available online at www.johntaylors.com.