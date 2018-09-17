Beach chalets on fire again in Sutton on Sea

Fire crews from Mablethorpe, Alford, North Somercotes and Skegness attended another beach chalet fire in Sutton on Sea in the early hours of this morning, (Monday, September 17).

This is the third fire incident regarding beach chalets of its kind and has happened just three days apart.

Firefighters were called to Bohemia Promenade, Sutton on Sea to four beach chalets and contents on fir at around 1am.

There was also fire and heat damage to two further chalets.

Crews put out the fire using two breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

No-one was injured in the fire.

This latest incident comes just days after two separate ‘deliberate’ chalet fires happened in Sutton on Sea’s South Promenade - which took place just a hours apart from each other on Tuesday evening, (September 11), and the early hours of Wednesday morning, (September 12).