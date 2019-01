This stunning kingfisher is one of many spectacular photographs of feathered wildlife right here in Louth last week.

Shaun Bulleyment took this photograph at Louth Canal last Monday (January 14).

Robin at Louth Canal (Photo: Shaun Bulleyment).

Shaun also snapped some lovely pictures of a little egret, a robin, a swan, and a rarely spotted water rail.

The Leader would like to thank Shaun for sharing his pictures.

A rarely-seen Water Rail at Louth Canal (Photo: Shaun Bulleyment).

Little Egret at Louth Canal (Photo: Shaun Bulleyment).