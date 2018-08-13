Bedroom fire in Mablethorpe property caused by lightening

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has said a fire at property in Church Lane, Mablethorpe on Friday afternoon, (August 10), was caused by a lightening strike through the bedroom window.

Fire crews from Mablethorpe, Alford and Skegness were on scene at around 2.40pm.

The fire was put out using six breathing apparatus, two hosereels, one thermal imaging camera, one PPV fan and a triple extension ladder.

There was severe fire damage to one bedroom and contents, as well as severe smoke damage to the remainder of first floor within the house.