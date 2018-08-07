Bernie Clifton is coming from Las Vegas to Louth Theatre

Bernie Clifton is coming off the stage from Las Vegas and will be performing live in Louth at the Riverhead Theatre on Saturday, September 8.

You may know Mr Clifton from ITV’s ‘Last Laugh in Vegas’ and remember his fluffy ostrich friend Oswald in tow, with the pair also being present on Peter Kay’s music video of ‘Amarillo’.

This will be a show to suit all ages.

Come along and see him entertain in his own unique style, including his peerless versions of some beautiful ballads including songs such as ‘Impossible Dream’, plus his ‘Vegas’ song ‘One Moment in Time’.

This show is set to bring the Las Vegas vibe to Louth, so get your tickets quick!

The performance begins from 7.30pm and tickets are just £13.

For further details and to book, please visit: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com, or call the Box Office: 01507 600350.