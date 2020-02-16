Best-selling author will sign copies of new thriller in Louth

A best-selling local author will be at Louth’s branch of Boyes later this month to sign copies of his new crime thriller, ‘The Body in the Snow’.

Nick Louth, who has sold over half a million sales over nine thrillers since 2014, will be signing copies of his latest novel, alongside the first three books in the DCI Craig Gillard series, from 11am to 1pm on Friday February 28.

Nick explains: “On a snowy spring morning, a middle-aged woman is found bludgeoned to death while walking her dog.

“The victim turns out to be billionaire businesswoman Mrs Tanvi Roy, owner of one of Britain’s most successful Asian food businesses, and a regular TV chef.

“DCI Gillard is soon on the scene. What looks to begin with like a brutal robbery, may have deeper roots.

“When the matriarch’s body reveals traces of poison, he realises that there have been previous attempts to kill her.

“Secret associations between outsiders and members of the family are uncovered.

“Her grown-up children, three feuding heirs to the family fortune, have been public disarray over the future of the business ever since the death of their father, five years ago. Now, the spice dynasty is finally imploding.”

Find out more about this gripping tale by picking up a copy at the book signing on February 28!