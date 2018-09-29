Big Boy Bloater and The Limits in Louth

Kicking off on their UK tour to promote their latest album, ‘Pills’, Big Boy Bloater and The Limits are coming to Louth to a show on Saturday, October 6.

‘Pills’ is the follow up to 2016’s hugely successful ‘Luxury Hobo’, and sees Surrey born guitarist/singer, Big Boy Bloater refocus himself with a clearer head.

Big Boy Bloater and The Limits will be playing at Louth Blues Club and is hosted by The Hoochie Coochie Club.

Also included in the band is Matt Cowley on drums and Steven Oates on bass.

It will be an evening to be missed. The performance will be taking place at The Royal British Legion Hall.

Get hold of tickets in advance by visiting: http://www.bigboybloater.com.

For further information, please find The Hoochie Coochie Club Louth on Facebook.