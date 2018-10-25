Big Country are coming back to perform live in Louth

Popular band Big Country are coming to Louth to perform live once more at the town hall this Friday evening, (October 26).

Back out on tour again, they are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their album, ‘The Crossing’, as well as marking the 30th anniversary of album, ‘Peace In Our Time’.

The band has performed all over the world over the years and the members are now very pleased to be back out on tour.

On the night there will be a ‘best of’ selection of songs from the two albums, as well as a couple of surprises thrown in for good measure.

The band Bruce Watson, (guitar/vocals); Mark Brzezicki, (drums, vocals); Jamie Watson, (guitars/vocals), are augmented on stage by Simon Hough and bassist, Scott Whitley.

They said they are excited to be back performing in Louth again.

The Louth performance is about at the half way point of their tour, which also goes on across the country into November.

The show kicks off from 7.30pm, so don’t miss out.

• For tickets, please visit: www.louthtownhall.co.uk, or call: 01507 354336.