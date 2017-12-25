Big-hearted Louth area mum donates toys to needy families

A selfless mum has transformed herself into a real-life Mrs Claus after gathering over 400 gifts so children in need have a present to open this Christmas.

The 52-year-old. a single mum of triplets, started her Christmas crusade of giving last January after she found gifts in her own home that had never been used.

The woman, who does not want to be named, said: “I was looking through stuff in my children’s bedrooms and noticed some brand new items that were untouched.

“They’re 18 now so I thought that these gifts could be used to benefit someone else.”

The mum explained she is aware many families struggle at Christmas and wanted to do something to help.

After gathering together a number of gifts herself, the mum then took to social media to see if anyone else wanted to donate - and 12 months down the line over 400 gifts have been collected.

She added: “I couldn’t believe the response from social media.

“I have been really overwhelmed by people’s generosity and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Her children have also been spreading the word, resulting in a number of Louth businesses getting involved.

Her son plays at Louth Tennis Centre and the owners agreed to set up a donation box.

McFarland Engineering Supplies and Wilko have also given gifts to support the cause.

Thanks to the positive response to the appeal, 360 Santa sacks have been made up by the Louth-area mum and her band of helpers.

She said that local registered agencies such as Homestart East Lindsey and the Trinity Food Bank had been in touch, alongside others.

She stressed she was delighted the gifts will make a difference to children who live in the area.

She added: “We all need to pull together and help each other at this time of the year.

She said that circumstances can change, or incidents happen without any warning, and doesn’t want the youngsters to get nothing at Christmas.

The Santa sacks cater for children of all ages, from babies, right through to mid-teens.

Some of the sacks also include gifts for the parents.

With a few gifts being left over - the selfless mum now wants to carry on the appeal next year in the hope a toy bank can now be created.

If anyone would like to give a gift towards the cause, email louthleader@jpress.co.uk or call: 01507 353200.

The Leader has respected her request to remain anonymous because she ‘does not want to be the focus’ of the story which ‘should be the families in need at this time of year.’