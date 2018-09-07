Binbrook & District and Caistor WIs’ Memorial Visit

Members of Binbrook & District and Caistor WIs, along with friends and family, took a coach excursion to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Starting with the 50-minute land train trip around the 150 acre site, they were surprised to hear on the recorded commentary about a WI memorial bench.

Later they split into smaller groups to explore the site more thoroughly, many seeking out the bench amongst the 350 memorials set within the woodlands.

All agreed it was a fascinating and thought provoking trip, which everyone should do.