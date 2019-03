St Peter’s Church in Trusthorpe will welcome the Bishop of Grimsby, David Court, for a service and blessing tomorrow (Tuesday).

Mablethorpe’s Town Crier, David Summers, told the Leader that the service will begin at 10.45am.

Mr Summers, who took on the town crier role after Roy Palmer’s retirement last year, will be wearing his new regalia for the first time.

For more information about St Peter’s Church, visit http://lincoln.ourchurchweb.org.uk/mablethorpesutton.