Blackpool performer is back in Louth for the 40th time

An MBE organist from Blackpool is back performing in Louth next month for his 40th consecutive concert in the town.

Louth is the only place in the country where Phil Kelsall from the Tower Ballroom has played for 40 years in a row.

He will be performing for the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Society on the Compton Theatre Organ at Louth Town Hall is on Sunday, February 11.

Phil has been travelling to Louth to play an annual concert since 1978.

The doors will open at 2pm and the concert will start at 2.30pm.

This is a special ticketed only event.

Tickets must be bought in advance and are just £7 per person.

To get your tickets before they sell out, please call John Askwith on: 01472 812490.

Don’t miss out on this very special event.