Blues night in Louth in aid of Time & Tide Bell

An evening of live blues music will take place at the Louth Town and Country Club on Friday evening (June 27) to raise money in support of the installation of the ‘Time & Tide’ Bell on the beach to the north of Mablethorpe.

Country, blues and ragtime band Itchy Fingers will be headlining on the night, supported by folk-country duo The Rye Sisters .

The show will begin at 8pm, and tickets cost just £8 per person from the ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’ record store in Aswell Street or buy a ticket on the door.

It is hoped that the Bell will be installed later this summer. Visit transitiontownlouth.org.uk/bell.html for more.