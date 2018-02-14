Boar’s Head available for lease after Louth Cattle Market improvements

Refurbishment works on the Boar’s Head in Louth have now been completed, and East Lindsey District Council have now made the property available for lease.

In October 2017, the District Council agreed to retain and tidy the public house as part of a wider programme of refurbishment to the Livestock Market site in Newmarket.

Works undertaken include a repaint on the outside, replacement of rotten timber, ivy and foliage has been tidied, and the inside of the pub has been given a deep clean. The property is now being advertised via commercial lettings agent, Banks, Long and Co at an asking rent of £22,500 per annum.

Works on the wider Livestock Market site continue, with a schedule of works and a lease renewal with Louth Market Auctioneers expected to be agreed in the next two months.

Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy, Coun Adam Grist, said: “I’m delighted to see that the works on the Boar’s Head have been completed and that it is being advertised for lease. The pub now has a chance to go on and become a fantastic asset for Louth and we look forward to working with any future tenants.”

James Butcher, Director at Banks, Long & Co, added: “We are delighted to have been asked by ELDC to market this well-known local pub and would welcome enquiries from prospective tenants for the tenant friendly ‘free of tie’ lease, which allows the operator to buy their beer and spirits from wherever they are able to secure the best prices.”

Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/louthcattlemarket for further information.