The Meridale Youth & Community Centre in Sutton on Sea is hosting a book of condolence for John Monk MBE, with people invited to visit and pay their respects following his death earlier this month.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the Meridale Centre whenever the doors are unlocked (guaranteed on a Tuesday and Friday evening from 7pm-10pm, and Friday daytimes from 10am - 3pm).

Outside those hours, opening times are not guaranteed.

The book will be available until the end of April 2019.