Boost digital skills at event for hospitality businesses in Skegness

Hospitality businesses and people in Skegness and surrounding areas can learn about getting online and boost their digital skills for free at an event being hosted next week at Butlins.

Google is bringing its Google Digital Garage to the Be My Guest roadshow on Tuesday.

Be My Guest is business development event bringing together the entire spectrum of the UK’s independent accommodation providers from owners of Hotels, B&Bs, Guesthouses, Campsites and Caravan Parks right through to Independent Hosts, Holiday Rentals and Self-Catering Properties.

It is coming to Skegness in partnership with Lincolnshire Coastal Destination Bid - a key partner dedicated to improving the trading environment for businesses along the Lincolnshire coastline.

Three Google Digital Garage courses will be available on the day, where visitors can stay as little or as long as they like.

Build a Digital Marketing Plan gives businesses an introduction to the main digital marketing channels and how to use them to build a strategy.

An Introduction to Digital Advertising shows businesses how to attract new customers by optimising their presence on Google, gathering consumer insights, and online advertising.

Know your Business with Data to explore how Google Analytics can help you uncover trends about your customers, including how people use your website or interact with your business online.

Jim Curry, Managing Director of Be My Guest, said; “We are really pleased to be help bring the Google Digital Garage to Skegness. It is a great opportunity for local hospitality businesses and accommodation providers to gain new skills and knowledge.

“Digital performance is increasingly important for improving occupancy rates and delivering first-class guest experiences helping businesses reach more customers and increase their business potential.”

Ronan Harris, Google UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: ‘In the digital age, a basic understanding of how the online world works is useful and when it comes to business, it’s essential.

“We are delighted to bring the Google Digital Garage to Skegness and ensure everyone has access to free digital skills workshops and 1:1 coaching. We hope you’ll pop in and get the skills you need to become more confident online, grow your career or business, and maybe even launch the next big idea.”

Book your free place at Be My Guest today by registering here .