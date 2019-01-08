Border Force meeting after migrants arrive on Lincolnshire coast

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones is due to meet with Border Force officials after four men were arrested on suspicion of illegally entering the UK via the Lincolnshire coast.

The Border Force has confirmed that the four men arrested in the Mablethorpe area last month were Iranian Nationals.

It is believed they arrived by boat in the Huttoft area.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “The four men aged 30, 29, and two aged 31, were arrested by officers at around 7.30pm on December 4. It was reported these men had arrived by boat.”

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, has confirmed he is due to meet with the UK Border Force and other parties in the next few days to discuss how to deal with any future incidents.

Meanwhile, Councillor Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, has warned that more migrants may attempt to enter the UK via the Lincolnshire coastline as it is a ‘softer landing site’ due to increased security on the south coast.

According the BBC, Coun Leyland said: “It’s probably a more dangerous journey coming to our coast, but if they are being squeezed down there (south coast) they will look at other options. They are taking a great risk.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “All four men presented themselves as Iranian nationals and were detained pending interview by immigration officers.

“Their cases are being dealt with according to the immigration rules.”

Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, recently declared the rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel a ‘major incident’, after dozens of people attempted to reach the UK during the Christmas period.

According to figures, a total of 504 migrants sought to cross the Channel in 2018, of which 276 reached British waters and coasts, while 228 were intercepted by the French authorities.