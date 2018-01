People living in Louth and eight nearby villages came together to take part in a bowling competition - with everyone wearing Christmas jumpers.

The competition was held just before Christmas and the winning team was from Theddlethorpe.

Participants also enjoyed a Christmas meal at ‘The Splash’ in Little Cawthorpe.

The event was held to raise money for Eresby School, near Spilsby.

The highest scoring lady in the bowling was Michelle Smith and the man with the top points was Carl Lammin.