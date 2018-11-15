Bowling win and sand ride set for Sutton on Sea man

A partially sighted man from Sutton on Sea is all smiles after the bowling team he is part of came third in a national competition, as well as setting a date to ride a motorcycle again on Mablethorpe beach.

As previously reported in the Leader, Nigel Limb (53) suffered a serious head injury during a ride at one of Mablethorpe’s sand racing meets and it left him partially sighted.

Nigel & his wife Julie.

He told the newspaper he wanted to get back on a bike on the beach where he had his accident and ride again - and now his wish is becoming a reality and will be taking place on Sunday, November 24.

Nigel said: “I’ve spoken to the sandracing club and they are happy for me to go ahead .

“I will be going out on the track just before the main event gets underway.

“I am very nervous, but it’s something I need to do for me.”

His ride time is dependant on when the tide goes out, but he is hoping it will be between 10.30am and 11am.

Nigel is also a keen bowler, and as a second turn of good luck, the team he’s part of, The Lincolnshire Bomber secured a third place win at the weekend in the partially-sighted national bowling league finals in Wigan.

Nigel and his team mates Belinda Barker (46) and Cyril Hellewell (52), were all ‘over the moon’ with the win as they have only been formed a few months.

Nigel’s wife, Julie, also recently had her book, ‘The Hub’, launched by a publisher and she is doing a book signing at Samantha’s Coffee Shop in Sutton on Sea - the day before her husband’s sand race on Saturday, November 24.

It will be held from 10am until 3pm.

Her book is a work of fiction, but, in part, is also based on some of her own experiences following Nigel’s accident.

Julie said: “This book was a way of getting things out of my head following the battle with my own mental health problems following my husband’s motorbike accident.

“Plus, I also wanted to try and help others.”