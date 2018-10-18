Box trailer stolen from Holton le Clay

Police are investigating the theft of a blue line box trailer which was stolen in Holton le Clay.

The trailer was stolen shortly after 10pm on Tuesday September 25.

It contained horse riding equipment and we are appealing to anyone who has seen the trailer pictured to get in touch.

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (include the reference 69 of September 26 in the subject box).

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 69 of September 26.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.