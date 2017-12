Louth Atheltic Club are again organising their annual Boxing Day run on December 26 at Hubbards Hills.

The run starts promotly at 10.30am and will start from the stepping stones. All runners and walkers go off together to do either one, two or four laps of about 1k.

So if you feel like you have over indulged on Christmas Day, make sure you go along for a fun and festive workout.

Although a cheeky chocolate is on offer afterwards for all finishers.