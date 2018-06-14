Brass Eye director set for special Q&A session in Louth

Louth Zero Degrees Festival organisers have managed to bag a special appearance from popular TV series Brass Eye’s series director Michael Cumming.

The series, which only consisted of six episodes and a brilliant, yet controversial special was also made into a film and toured the country last year to sold out audiences.

But now the Zero Degrees Festival will be including the film, (only ever to be shown in cinemas), at Louth cinema as part of their event line-up.

Mr Cumming will be doing a Q&A after the film – spilling beans, shattering myths and letting a few cats out of the bag.

And, in a Louth only exclusive, the Q&A will be hosted by versatile singer songwriter Graham Fellows.

The show will be held at 8pm on June 19 at the Playhouse Cinema.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased online at the Playhouse website or in person at the box office.

Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss out.