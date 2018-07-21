BREAKING: Body found in Skegness park

Reports are coming in that the body has been found in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

According to witnesses, police are on the scene and it is believed the deceased is a young man.

The death comes a day after a man contacted the Standard alleging he had seen addicts collapsed in Tower Gardens on spice - a synthetic form of cannabis. He said: ”I assume by the way they were acting they had been there for quite some time.

“I was shocked about this behaviour only a few yards from a playground where kids were enjoying themselves with their parents.”

Today a witness to the scene in Tower Gardens said the supply of spice to young people in Skegness is a growing problem. He said: “I walked by and could see what was going in. A lot of younger ones are on spice - it wipes them out. Their bodies can’t cope with it.”