BREAKING: Mablethorpe murder trial due to begin next week

The trial of a Mablethorpe man who denies a charge of murder following an alleged Bank Holiday stabbing in the resort will begin next week.

James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, denies the murder of James Rudd on August 28 last year.

Mr Rudd, 36, also from Mablethorpe, allegedly died from a stab wound after police were called to an incident in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, at around 1pm on the Bank Holiday Monday.

A pre-trial hearing was today (Wednesday) held at Lincoln Crown Court.

Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, said the case was ready to proceed next week.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case until 2.15pm on April 3, when the trial will begin.

The trial is expected to last between five and six days.