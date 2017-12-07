BREAKING: Murder investigation launched after Ingoldmells death

Lincolnshire Police have today (Thursday) announced that they are treating the death of a man in Ingoldmells as murder.

An investigation was launched after a man, aged 29, was found seriously injured at a property in Chapman Court yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

DI Jim Hodgson, of EMSOU Major Crime and the officer leading the enquiry, said: “We have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident and we are now investigating this as a murder.

“We have already arrested one local woman, aged 25, on suspicion of murder and she remains in police custody.

“We have now also made a second arrest of a 39-year-old local man on suspicion of murder.”

“I’m appealing for witnesses in relation to this enquiry and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information they think could help the investigation.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 26 of 05/12/2017. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.