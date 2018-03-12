BREAKING NEWS: Body found at Queen’s Park in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed a body was discovered in Queen’s Park in Mablethorpe yesterday morning (March 11).

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and will not be releasing any further details at this time

Linda Pratt, who runs Linda’s Pavillion Cafe and miniature railway based at Queen’s Park, said she was ‘very saddened’.

She said: “The body was found before the business was open but it is very sad to hear the news.”

Queen’s Park is a popular attraction for both residents and holidaymakers.

Included on the site is a boating lake, cafe, paddling pool, golf putting and miniature railway.

Reports locally suggest the body was discovered by a council worker.