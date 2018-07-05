Breaking: Plans for five homes in Tetney are refused

An outline application to build five new homes in Hoop End, Tetney, has been refused by ELDC’s planning committee this morning (Thursday).

The plan, submitted by applicant Mr B. Adam through the agent Lincs Design Consultancy, was refused primarily due to concerns over flood risk and the fact the area was previously proposed as an allocated site for housing in the emerging Local Plan - but has since been specifically deleted at the request on the Inspectorate.

The application has been recommended for refusal by a District Council planning officer, prior to today’s meeting.

Pick up next week’s Louth Leader for the full story.