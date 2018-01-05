Bridge McFarland welcomes new solicitor to Louth team

A solicitor specialising in residential property is joining the Louth team at the regional law firm, Bridge McFarland.

Stephen Watson has joined the firm’s Louth office as an Assistant Solicitor. In his new role Stephen will focus on residential conveyancing, the area of law he most enjoys.

Originally from Lincolnshire, Stephen completed his training contract in Dorset at Trethowans LLP. In 2016 Stephen moved back to Lincolnshire where he was offered a role at Wilkin Chapman LPP working in their commercial property department.

Stephen graduated with a Law LLB from The University of York in 2012, and went on to obtain his LPC from The College of Law, York with Merit in 2013.

Prior to moving to Dorset, Stephen spent some time working for the North East Lincolnshire Council.

Stephen said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the residential property team at Bridge McFarland.

“I am aware of the fantastic reputation that the team already holds throughout the region and beyond. I hope to contribute to this and be a great asset to this team and the firm as a whole for many years to come.”

Chris Hubbard, who leads the residential conveyancing team at Bridge McFarland, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Stephen has chosen this firm for the next stage of his career.

“After impressing my partners Stephen Oldridge and Michael Searle at interview, we were really focused on adding Stephen to our excellent team.”