Brilliant businesses all set for Expo 2018

Many of the district’s most successful businesses will be showcased in a major event later this year.

This year’s East Lindsey Business Expo is to be held at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle on November 7.

Organised by East Lindsey District Council, the Expo follows on from the first event held in 2017.

It will celebrate some of the best businesses in the district – including some of the finalists from the 2018 East Lindsey Business Awards. The Business Expo is free to attend and open to everyone – with members of the public invited to come and see some of the fantastic successes that make up East Lindsey’s business community.

The Expo will provide businesses with the chance to network and attend a number of specially programmed workshops on a variety of themes throughout the day,

They will include: ‘Funding Business Growth’ by Greenborough Management Ltd; ‘Making Tax Digital: The Final Countdown’ by Forrester Boyd; ‘Social Media for Business’ by Shooting Star PR, and many more.

Secondary schools throughout East Lindsey are also invited to attend, and classes can book onto special school focused workshops.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “This Expo is another way in which we want to celebrate and recognise the role played by some our best and biggest businesses in supporting the district’s economy.

“Our Business Awards were a huge success earlier this year and I’m sure the Expo will follow suit and prove invaluable to all those who attend.”

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, added: “We have such a vibrant and varied business community along our coastal strip and I look forward to seeing some of those businesses coming together for this Expo.

“The Expo will be a fantastic opportunity for businesses to network and possibly forge new relationships – as well as allowing them to attend some of our fantastic workshops.”

More details of the workshops and businesses who will feature at the Expo will be released over the coming weeks.

ELDC will also be running its popular ‘East Lindsey Business Awards’ in 2019.

Johnston Press, which publishes the Louth Leader, Mablethorpe Leader, Horncastle News and Skegness Standard, will be the official media partners of the Expo and the Business Awards.

For more details and booking information, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/Expo18Workshops