‘Bring a gift’ coffee morning at Louth Hospice

St Barnabas Hospice will be hosting a ‘bring a gift’ coffee morning on Tuesday (January 29) in Louth.

The event will run from 10am to 11.30am at the Louth Hospice, Grimsby Road, Louth.

The coffee morning aims to help replenish stock for raffles and tombolas for the year ahead, so any unwanted gifts will be gratefully received.

Amy Bailey, Community Events Fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice said: “Our annual ‘Bring a Gift Coffee Morning’ is a great way for people to be involved and donate any unwanted gifts from Christmas that we can reuse for our raffles and tombolas throughout the year.

“Tea, coffee and cake will be plentiful, as well as a chance to ‘swap’ your unwanted gift with other donated gifts – it’s a fun morning we enjoy each year.”

For further information or to make a donation, contact Amy Bailey on 01507 351507 or email amy.bailey@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.